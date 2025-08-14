Trump administration revokes visas of Brazilians involved in Cuba's life-saving medical missions

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday announced it was revoking the visas of two Brazilian officials who allegedly played a role in Cuba's program to send doctors abroad.

Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha has slammed Washington's visa revocations as "unjustifiable attacks." © Evaristo SA / AFP

"Today, the Department of State took steps to revoke visas and impose visa restrictions on several Brazilian government officials, former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials, and their family members for their complicity with the Cuban regime's labor export scheme in the Mais Medicos program," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The officials were involved in "the Cuban regime's coercive labor export scheme, which exploits Cuban medical workers through forced labor," Rubio added.

Earlier Wednesday, Rubio announced visa restrictions on African officials, without specifying the countries involved, as well as Grenada, for the same reasons.

Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha called Washington's sanctions "unjustifiable attacks," saying "the program saves lives and has the approval of the only ones who matter: the Brazilian population."

The US had recently announced that it would tighten visa restrictions on Cuban and foreign officials, along with their relatives, linked to Cuban medical missions around the globe.

"This scheme enriches the corrupt Cuban regime and deprives the Cuban people of essential medical care," said Rubio, who is of Cuban heritage.