Two-year-old American citizen deported to Honduras as judge takes action

Monroe, Louisiana - A US judge has ordered a hearing to review the deportation of a two-year-old American citizen to Honduras.

An activist holds a sign reading "Abolish ICE" at a rally in opposition to the detention and deportation of migrants. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

In a court order on Friday, Louisiana District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty wrote that the court has a "strong suspicion that the Government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process," and ordered a hearing for mid-May to review the case.

According to the court order, the two-year-old girl was taken to Honduras with her mother, who is said to have entered the US without documentation.

"The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her," Doughty wrote. But, he said, the court does not know this to be true.

Doughty said he had tried to speak to the mother on Friday to confirm her consent and custody rights, but the woman had already been taken to Honduras.

A court petition on behalf of the child said she was with her mother and 11-year-old sister at a routine appointment at the New Orleans office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, when the three were detained.

The girl's father was only able to speak to his partner on the phone for about a minute and was not allowed to see his daughter again, the petition said.

President Donald Trump has ramped up his assault on immigrants since returning to the White House in January, prompting court challenges and questions over the legality of his deportations.