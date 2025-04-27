Trump administration deports three US citizen children – including cancer patient

New Orleans, Louisiana - Three American children aged two, four, and seven – one of whom has a rare form of cancer – have been deported from the US alongside their undocumented immigrant mothers, campaigners announced Saturday.

Donald Trump has dismissed due judicial process in his escalating mass deportation campaign. © REUTERS

The deportations from Louisiana come as President Donald Trump pursues a far-right immigration policy, calling for mass expulsions of undocumented migrants.

The administration of President Donald Trump contends one of the women asked for her child to be sent with her.

"The New Orleans ICE Field Office deported at least two families, including two mothers and their minor children," the National Immigration Project said in a Saturday statement, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

It said the deportations were hastily ordered, and carried out in the early hours of Friday.

"One of the mothers is currently pregnant," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a separate statement, describing the deportations as "illegal and inhumane."

One of the US children removed from the country has "a rare form of metastatic cancer" and was deported without medication or medical consultations, the ACLU said.

It added that ICE agents held the families "incommunicado" and failed to facilitate communication between the women and lawyers.