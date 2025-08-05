Trump administration to require some US visa applicants to pay up to $15,000 bond

Washington DC - The US State Department said Monday some visa applicants will soon be required to pay bonds of up to $15,000 to discourage visa overstays as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on migration .

The Trump administration's Department of State, headed by Secretary Marco Rubio (r.), has announced some US visa applicants will have to pay bonds of up to $15,000. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Starting later this month, the pilot program will require applicants from certain countries to pay a sum of "no less than $5,000" as collateral for the issuance of their visa.

The funds will be returned if the applicant complies with all visa terms. If the applicant remains in the US past the deadline, the funds will be forfeited.

"Consular officers may require covered nonimmigrant visa applicants to post a bond of up to $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance," the agency said in a notice to be published Tuesday in the US Federal Register.

The 12-month program would only affect foreign nationals from countries considered to have "high visa overstay rates" based on a 2023 Department of Homeland Security report, the notice said.

Bond payments will also be required by applicants from countries "where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient," the notice added, as well as those who were granted citizenship without a residency requirement.

"The pilot reinforces the Trump Administration's commitment to enforcing US immigration laws and safeguarding US national security," a State Department spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Neither the notice nor the spokesperson specified which countries would be impacted by the new rule.