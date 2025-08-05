US imposes temporary travel ban on Burundi

Bujumbura, Burundi - The US has temporarily banned travelers from Burundi, its embassy in the Great Lakes nation said on Monday, citing "repeated violations."

The US Embassy in Bujumbura has announced a temporary travel ban on Burundi. © Esdras Ndikumana / AFP

Travelers from the impoverished country were among seven countries to have a partial ban imposed in June under US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies.

His administration also banned all travel to the US for people from 12 other nations – many of them among the poorest on the African continent – prompting criticism and warnings over its legal implications.

In a statement on X, the US embassy said: "Respecting visa rules isn't just personal, it is national."

"Sadly, due to repeated violations, U.S. visas for Burundians are temporarily banned," the statement said.

It finished by adding: "Let us uphold the rules, because one person's actions can close doors for an entire nation."

There were no details given for the decision.