Trump administration ordered to halt termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua
San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Thursday halted the Trump administration's bid to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.
TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.
The Trump terminations are now postponed until a hearing on the case on November 18, with the possibility of further extension at that time.
"The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek. Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood. The Court disagrees," US District Judge Trina L. Thompson wrote in her scathing 37-page ruling.
The Biden appointee added that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the abrupt terminations of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua were motivated by racial animus. She also acknowledged TPS holders will suffer irreparable harm absent relief through the loss of work authorization, health insurance, and drivers' licenses, on top of the threat of deportation and family separation.
"Today's court decision is a powerful affirmation of our humanity and our right to live without fear," Sandhya Lama, a TPS holder and plaintiff from Nepal, said in a statement.
"As a TPS holder and mother, this victory means safety, hope, and the chance to keep building our lives here. We stand united, grateful, and determined to continue the fight for a permanent future in the country we call home."
TPS holders vow to keep fighting for permanent protections
The National TPS Alliance filed a lawsuit after Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security earlier this month announced it was revoking TPS protections for tens of thousands of people, many of whom have lived in the US for years and have US citizen children.
The complaint argues that the terminations are motivated by racial animus and violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution.
Thursday's ruling came as TPS was set to expire on August 5 for Nepal, and on September 6 for Honduras and Nicaragua. The terminations were expected to impact around 60,000 people, as well as their families and communities.
"Judge Thompson’s decision renews hope for our immigrant communities – especially for the tens of thousands of TPS holders from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal who have lived here for decades and are part of the National TPS Alliance," said Honduran TPS holder and plaintiff Teofilo Martinez.
"This ruling gives us strength, affirms the power of organizing, and reminds us what’s at stake: the right to stay in the only home many of us have ever known," he continued.
"We will keep fighting for permanent protections and to stop the cruel separation of our families."
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP