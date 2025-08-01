Trump administration ordered to halt termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to delay its termination of Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

The Trump terminations are now postponed until a hearing on the case on November 18, with the possibility of further extension at that time.

"The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek. Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood. The Court disagrees," US District Judge Trina L. Thompson wrote in her scathing 37-page ruling.

The Biden appointee added that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the abrupt terminations of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua were motivated by racial animus. She also acknowledged TPS holders will suffer irreparable harm absent relief through the loss of work authorization, health insurance, and drivers' licenses, on top of the threat of deportation and family separation.

"Today's court decision is a powerful affirmation of our humanity and our right to live without fear," Sandhya Lama, a TPS holder and plaintiff from Nepal, said in a statement.

"As a TPS holder and mother, this victory means safety, hope, and the chance to keep building our lives here. We stand united, grateful, and determined to continue the fight for a permanent future in the country we call home."