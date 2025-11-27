UN urges US not to stigmatize Afghans after National Guard shooting

Brussels, Belgium - The shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House should not be a reason for President Donald Trump's administration to review its immigration policy towards Afghans, a UN official told AFP on Thursday.

People seeking refuge board buses that will take them to a processing center at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, on August 27, 2021. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The man suspected of the shooting on Wednesday was an Afghan national who worked alongside US forces in Afghanistan before arriving in America four years ago, media outlets reported.

Trump condemned the shooting and immediately called on his administration to "reexamine" all individuals who had come to the US from Afghanistan during Joe Biden's administration.

"It's a heinous crime what this person is being accused of, and if it is true, which seems to be the case, then certainly we condemn it," said Arafat Jamal, head of the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) in Kabul.

He added he hoped the incident "doesn't impact other Afghans and asylum seekers and refugees" in the US.

"I'm a little bit worried when I do see the news reports that constantly emphasize his Afghan heritage," he said during a visit to Brussels for meetings with EU officials.

He added he hoped it did not "color many of the Afghans in the US and other countries who stood loyally by the Americans during their time in Afghanistan."