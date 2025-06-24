Supreme Court deals latest blow to immigrants' rights with ruling on third country deportations

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court paved the way on Monday for President Donald Trump's administration to resume deportations of migrants to countries that are not their own.

The US Supreme Court overruled a lower court ruling that had blocked President Donald Trump's administration from deporting immigrants to third countries. © REUTERS

The unsigned order from the conservative-dominated top court came in response to an emergency appeal by the Justice Department to lift a stay imposed by a lower court on third country deportations.

The Supreme Court did not provide an explanation for the decision and the three liberal justices dissented.

The original case challenging the third country deportations will now be heard by an appeals court, but the Supreme Court's move allows the removals to proceed for now.

District Judge Brian Murphy had ordered a halt to third country deportations in April, saying migrants were not being given a "meaningful opportunity" to contest their expulsions.

Murphy said they should get at least 15 days to challenge their deportation and provide evidence of whether they may be at risk of torture or death if expelled.