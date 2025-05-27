Judge rejects Trump administration's arguments in South Sudan deportation case in scathing order
Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's bid to for the court to reconsider a decision it had violated a prior order by moving to deport people from the US to South Sudan.
"Defendants have mischaracterized this Court’s order, while at the same time manufacturing the very chaos they decry," US District Court Judge Brian Murphy wrote in his 17-page ruling.
"By racing to get six class members onto a plane to unstable South Sudan, clearly in breach of the law and this Court’s order, Defendants gave this Court no choice but to find that they were in violation of the Preliminary Injunction."
Murphy had previously issued a temporary injunction requiring the Trump administration to give "meaningful" notice before deporting people to dangerous third countries.
The judge said the administration had "unquestionably" violated the injunction when it moved to send eight migrants from Texas to war-ravaged South Sudan without proper time for them to consult attorneys or family members.
The individuals from various countries are now being held on a US military base in Djibouti.
Federal judge hopes for "reason" over "rhetoric"
Murphy, a Biden appointee, noted that he had not required the migrants be returned to the US, but did say they had a right to a "meaningful opportunity" to show whether their removal would put them at risk of persecution or torture.
"It turns out that having immigration proceedings on another continent is harder and more logistically cumbersome than Defendants anticipated," Murphy blasted on Monday.
"However, the Court never said that Defendants had to convert their foreign military base into an immigration facility; it only left that as an option, again, at Defendants’ request."
Trump posted on Truth Social last week that Murphy had "ordered that EIGHT of the most violent criminals on Earth curtail their journey to South Sudan, and instead remain in Djibouti" – claims the judge has flatly rejected.
"It continues to be the court’s hope that reason can get the better of rhetoric," Murphy wrote. "The orders put in place here are sensible and conservative."
Cover photo: REUTERS