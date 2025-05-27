Judge rejects Trump administration's arguments in South Sudan deportation case in scathing order

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's bid to for the court to reconsider a decision it had violated a prior order by moving to deport people from the US to South Sudan.

President Donald Trump's administration is accused of violating a court order in seeking to deport eight people to South Sudan without due process. © REUTERS

"Defendants have mischaracterized this Court’s order, while at the same time manufacturing the very chaos they decry," US District Court Judge Brian Murphy wrote in his 17-page ruling.

"By racing to get six class members onto a plane to unstable South Sudan, clearly in breach of the law and this Court’s order, Defendants gave this Court no choice but to find that they were in violation of the Preliminary Injunction."

Murphy had previously issued a temporary injunction requiring the Trump administration to give "meaningful" notice before deporting people to dangerous third countries.

The judge said the administration had "unquestionably" violated the injunction when it moved to send eight migrants from Texas to war-ravaged South Sudan without proper time for them to consult attorneys or family members.

The individuals from various countries are now being held on a US military base in Djibouti.