Amnesty International urge reparations for Black Americans and Indigenous Peoples

Geneva, Switzerland - During the 139th session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, Amnesty International is once again calling for reparations from the US government for Black Americans and Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous communities march through Manhattan to the United Nations calling for President Biden to end to fossil fuel production and respect Indigenous sovereignty. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, ratified by the US in 1992, states that all peoples have the right to self-determination, and that all people within a territory have equal rights regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status. In cases where people's rights are violated, they should have an effective means of seeking remedy.



Amnesty International builds on these articles to make the case for reparations to address the US' ongoing legacies of colonialism and chattel slavery.

Indigenous Peoples have lost "nearly 99% of land since colonization," and they have been subjected to centuries of genocide, including forced cultural erasure through systematic family separations and racist boarding schools, Amnesty wrote in a report submitted ahead of the session.

Human trafficking, violent family separations, forced cultural erasure, and denial of civil and political rights have also characterized the experiences of most Black people in the US for generations.

"While there are undoubtedly differences between Black Americans and [American Indians and Alaska Natives], wherein lies the glaring similarity is the need for reparatory justice after centuries of systemic and institutional human rights violations upon which the USA was founded," the report states.