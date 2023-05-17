Cori Bush introduces groundbreaking reparations resolution in US House

Washington DC - The US reparations movement has gotten a huge boost with a new House resolution announced by Congresswoman Cori Bush on Wednesday.

Congresswoman Cori Bush has introduced a House resolution to recognize the US' moral and legal obligation to provide reparations to Black Americans. © Dilip Vishwanat / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Let us speak this truth, uncomfortable as it may be: Our country was not founded on the principle that all people are created equal," Bush said at a press conference as she introduced her historic new resolution.

The measure calls for the US government to fulfill its international legal obligation toward Black Americans by creating a holistic reparations program to address the ongoing legacies of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and modern-day racist policies. In doing so, the federal government should be prepared to invest at least $14 trillion in financial compensation, Bush states in the text.

The 22-page document goes on to detail the abuses the government has committed against Black people over the last four centuries, starting with the Transatlantic Slave Trade and continuing to present-day police killings. The historic deprivation Black people have suffered is reflected in today's disparities across wealth, education, employment, health, and more.

To tackle that dark legacy, Bush's resolution expresses support for the establishment of federal, state, and local initiatives to advance the cause of justice, highlighting the contributions of legacy organizations and newer organizations in the movement.

Finally, the resolution honors those people whose lives were taken during enslavement and subsequent forms of state-sanctioned violence.