California reparations activists demand action during special session: "The time is now"

Sacramento, California - California activists gathered outside the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to demand action on reparations as state lawmakers convene for a special legislative session after Donald Trump's 2024 election win.

Reparations activists and advocates speak during a press conference outside the California State Capitol in Sacramento on December 2, 2024. © Screenshot/YouTube/Publicity Agents: Urban Netwerq Reports

"Almost 250 years ago, my ancestors were considered as 3/5 of man, but in today's California legislative session, I consider it less than that," said attorney and reparations advocate Cheryce Cryer.

"None of the four areas of this special session that are being covered today cover our communities or address our specific issues," she continued.

The special session, called by Governor Gavin Newsom, is intended to focus on protecting civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families. The two-term Democrat has called for significant investments – perhaps as much as $100 million – toward legal defense against federal attacks after Trump's return to the White House.

The announcement came after Newsom in September signed a formal apology for California's legacy of enslavement and discrimination against Black residents, while vetoing a bill that would have restored stolen property or provided compensation for race-based uses of eminent domain. This followed state lawmakers' move to block legislation that would have established a state agency to administer reparations.

The setbacks have stoked outrage among Black residents, many of whom were hoping for change after the California Reparations Task Force issued its groundbreaking final report and recommendations in June 2023.

Dr. Booker Cook, a lecturer in the Ethnic Studies department at California State University, Sacramento, said, "It's starting to feel like, no matter what happens, let's never let Black folks progress in this society. Let's keep them at the bottom."

"It seems like it's stagnated, and it seems like it's stagnated on purpose," he added.