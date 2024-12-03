California reparations activists demand action during special session: "The time is now"
Sacramento, California - California activists gathered outside the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to demand action on reparations as state lawmakers convene for a special legislative session after Donald Trump's 2024 election win.
"Almost 250 years ago, my ancestors were considered as 3/5 of man, but in today's California legislative session, I consider it less than that," said attorney and reparations advocate Cheryce Cryer.
"None of the four areas of this special session that are being covered today cover our communities or address our specific issues," she continued.
The special session, called by Governor Gavin Newsom, is intended to focus on protecting civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families. The two-term Democrat has called for significant investments – perhaps as much as $100 million – toward legal defense against federal attacks after Trump's return to the White House.
The announcement came after Newsom in September signed a formal apology for California's legacy of enslavement and discrimination against Black residents, while vetoing a bill that would have restored stolen property or provided compensation for race-based uses of eminent domain. This followed state lawmakers' move to block legislation that would have established a state agency to administer reparations.
The setbacks have stoked outrage among Black residents, many of whom were hoping for change after the California Reparations Task Force issued its groundbreaking final report and recommendations in June 2023.
Dr. Booker Cook, a lecturer in the Ethnic Studies department at California State University, Sacramento, said, "It's starting to feel like, no matter what happens, let's never let Black folks progress in this society. Let's keep them at the bottom."
"It seems like it's stagnated, and it seems like it's stagnated on purpose," he added.
Reparations advocates issue demands for California special session
Reparations advocates on Monday urged the state legislature to act without further delay on several key demands. These include:
- Reviving key reparations bills, including to establish the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency (CAFAA) and to address unjust property takings
- Providing at least $12 million in funding for CAFAA
- Accounting for the $12 million earmarked for reparations in the state's 2024 budget agreement
- Distributing the California Reparations Task Force final report to schools and libraries statewide
- Establishing a $10-million defense fund for the reparations report and associated bills
"Governor Newsom, your citizens are at your doorstep," warned Khansa Jones-Muhammad, who also goes by Friday Jones and serves as president of the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants and vice chair of the Los Angeles Reparations Advisory Commission.
"We are commanding your unity in this mission with knowledge that reparations are non-partisan and will not be exploited for political fodder by the Democrats or the Republicans."
The activists said they are willing to work with lawmakers no matter what their party affiliation, so long as they commit to advancing reparations for Black Californians in accordance with international human rights standards.
"We will never roll over and intend to stand our ground," Jones said. "Our population in California is dwindling. We do not have 10 more years. The time is now."
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Publicity Agents: Urban Netwerq Reports