California reparations bills come another step closer to becoming law

Sacramento, California - A trio of historic reparations bills has advanced out of the California Assembly Appropriations Committee, bringing them another step closer to final passage.

Senate Bill 1403 would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, tasked with helping administer reparations. The government agency would have its own Genealogy Office and Office of Legal Affairs to support reparations claims. It would also have the power to oversee and monitor existing state agencies and departments' implementation of reparations measures that fall within their scope of authority.



Senate Bill 1050 would establish a means of restoring property seized in race-based uses of eminent domain to the original owners or their descendants, or of providing them with financial compensation.

Senate Bill 1331 would set up the Fund for Reparations and Reparative Justice in the state treasury to finance reparations initiatives approved by the legislature and governor.

Senator Steven Bradford introduced the legislation following the release of the California Reparations Task Force's groundbreaking final report. The senator served on the nine-member body, which was tasked with crafting a plan to address generations of harms against Black people in the Golden State.

"My reparations bills are a step closer to reaching the Governor's desk. It’s clear to most Californians that the harmful impact of slavery & institutional discrimination on African Americans can still be felt today. The bills will create the framework to correct historic wrongs," Bradford said in a statement on X.

The three bills passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee just days before Juneteenth. They have already been approved in the state Senate.