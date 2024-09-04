Californians launch campaign to end slavery for good ahead of November elections

Sacramento, California - Advocates in California gathered outside the State Capitol in Sacramento on Tuesday in support of a ballot measure to end slavery in all its forms.

California activists and advocates rally in front of the State Capitol in Sacramento to formally launch the Yes on Prop 6 campaign to close the slavery loophole. © Courtesy of Yes on Prop 6

The newly launched Yes on Prop 6 campaign is urging Californians to vote in favor of a measure to remove language from the state constitution allowing involuntary servitude in cases of criminal punishment – a phenomenon many advocates and targeted communities have described as a direct continuation of chattel enslavement.

"We have to eliminate all vestiges of slavery everywhere and this November, we have the opportunity to do so here in California," Stanley Thermidor, policy and advocacy strategist for A New Way of Life, said in a press release.

"With Prop 6, rather than being forced into labor and slavery, incarcerated people will have access to rehabilitative programming and education so they can return home as constructive community members."

The ballot measure to close the slavery loophole was one of the 14 priority bills included in the California Legislative Black Caucus' initial reparations package, developed following the release of the California Reparations Task Force's final report.

The proposal will go before voters on November 5 after passing out of the State Senate in June.