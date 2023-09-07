Groundbreaking New Jersey Reparations Council announces first ever public hearing

Newark, New Jersey - Attention, New Jerseyans! The groundbreaking New Jersey Reparations Council is set to hold its first virtual public hearing this month, with opportunities for community input.

Demonstrators join a Newark rally for reparations organized by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice on Juneteenth 2022. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The first-of-its-kind New Jersey Reparations Council, convened by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, will host its opening virtual public session on September 26 at 6:30 PM ET.

Over two years, the council will conduct research and work with communities to develop a robust blueprint for tackling the state's legacy of enslavement and structural racism.

The body of at least 55 experts is organized into nine committees, each with its own dedicated public session. The first will be held by the History of Slavery in New Jersey Committee.

The launch of the Reparations Council in June came after a years-long legislative push for a state commission. The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice ultimately decided not to wait for lawmakers to address the Garden State's history of racial harm, reflected in today's gross disparities across wealth, income, education, employment, housing, health, and mass incarceration.

The council's final report and recommendations are slated for release on Juneteenth 2025. Conveners see reparations as necessary to helping Black communities heal from generations of abuse and building the foundation for a true multi-racial democracy in New Jersey.