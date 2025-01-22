Illinois bill aims at holding corporations accountable for profiting off slavery

Springfield, Illinois - A new bill has been introduced in Illinois to hold corporations and institutions accountable for profiting off chattel enslavement and systemic anti-Black discrimination, marking a significant step forward for the reparations movement.

Illinois State Representative Sonya Harper has introduced a bill that would require all corporations and entities participating in a competitive bid with the state to disclose any historical ties to enslavement. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

HB 1227, the Enslavement Era Disclosure and Redress Act, requires corporations or institutions seeking to do business with the State of Illinois to disclose any ties to the trafficking and enslavement African people and their descendants.

Introduced by State Representative Sonya Harper, the legislation also calls for the creation of a Redress Fund. Any potential contractor with ties to slavery would be required to submit a statement of their past or planned contributions to that fund.

The resources would then be put toward economic and educational programs in communities historically harmed by discriminatory laws and policies of the Jim Crow apartheid era.

"Corporate, institutional, and individual complicity to the crimes of the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement was very broad in the US. Many of these actors are still benefiting from and building on the stolen wealth," Kamm Howard, executive director of Reparations United, said in a statement.

"HB 1227 mandates a different form of complicity – complicity in the redress of those crimes. They must join in this effort to repair the harms inherited by the descendants of those they originally harmed," he added.