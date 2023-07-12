Indigenous Peoples demand reparations from the University of Minnesota for historic abuses

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Indigenous Peoples are demanding " reparations in perpetuity" from the University of Minnesota (UMN) for more than 150 years of exploitation and abuse.

The University of Minnesota is facing calls for reparations from Indigenous communities it has harmed over more than 150 years. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The case for reparations is grounded in a comprehensive assessment of the history of UMN, which got off the ground thanks to the proceeds of land taken from Indigenous Peoples through the 1862 Morrill Act. Subsequent land seizures increased the size of the university's holdings.



The Towards Recognition and University-Tribal Healing (TRUTH) Project in April released a report, over 500 pages long, detailing the harms UMN has inflicted on Indigenous Peoples throughout its existence, from perpetrating genocide and expropriating land to peddling revisionist history.

The university also conducted "unethical" medical research on Indigenous children in the 1960s, including experimental kidney biopsies, and failed to return sacred objects displayed in its museum, the Indigenous-led research team found.

"You have these schools that have tens of millions of dollars at their disposal, but they are not looking at any ways they can improve living situations for Indigenous peoples today," An Garagiola, a descendant of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, told the Washington Post.

"Yet their existence as institutions, as schools of learning, are only there today because of everything that was taken."