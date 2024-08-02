Reparations advocates hold historic town hall on Martha’s Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts - Nestled in between the first day of the celebrations of life for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Reparations Elder Baba Leonard G. Dunston was an historic Reparations Town Hall event on Martha’s Vineyard.

Attendees at the Martha's Vineyard Reparations Town Hall pledge to "Agitate, Educate, Organize" for reparative justice. © Provided by Nkechi Taifa

Oak Bluffs on the Vineyard, one of the first places where self-emancipated Black people could own summer homes during the enslavement era and after and which Harlem Renaissance author Maya Angelou described "as a safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned," was the gathering spot for reparationists across the country on July 30.

Hosted by the Reparation Education Project (REP), the Town Hall event featured guest speaker Margaret Burnham, Founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University Law School, with special remarks from Kristi Orisabiyi Williams, a direct descendant from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

As Executive Director of the REP, I led acknowledgments of the memories of Reparation Ancestors, including the recently departed Jackson Lee and Dunston, afterwards proclaiming, "This is indeed a solemn and auspicious occasion and we are so very glad that so many people from both around the country as well as residents of Martha’s Vineyard showed up to add their voice to History-in-the-Making!"

In a resounding call and response, we chanted, "How we gonna make Reparations Rise? Agitate, Educate, Organize!"