UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent convenes with resounding calls for reparations

Geneva, Switzerland - The third session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (UN PFPAD) has opened with repeated calls for reparations for the legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

Reparatory justice is a central agenda item at the third session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, held in Geneva, Switzerland. © IMAGO / Xinhua

"Frank discussions on reparatory discussion to address the heinous legacy of slavery and colonialism can no longer be avoided," Dennis Francis, president of the UN General Assembly, said in a video address during the opening ceremony of the PFPAD's third session in Geneva.

The PFPAD is tasked with developing a framework for improving the quality of life for people of African descent and ensuring effective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA).

The 145-page DDPA provides a comprehensive blueprint for addressing racial discrimination, including effective reparations measures. The agenda serves as a guide to UN member states as they craft their own legislation and policy.

The UN General Assembly adopted the declaration in 2002. Nearly all member states were in agreement – with the exception of the United States and Israel, which voted against, and Australia and Canada, which abstained.

But over two decades later, UN member states' implementation of the DDPA leaves much to be desired, even as anti-Black and anti-African threats escalate around the world.

"The extent of Afrophobia has never been so clear," Dr. Barbara Reynolds, chair of the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, said on a panel ahead of the session.

"The impact of centuries of enslavement is cumulative. It’s compounded. And I don’t know about you, but I live it in my bones."