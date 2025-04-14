UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent opens with urgent calls for reparations

New York, New York - The fourth session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD) opened in New York on Monday with urgent calls for reparations to address the ongoing legacies of colonialism and enslavement.

The fourth session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent opened on April 14, 2025, at the United Nations in New York City. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

PFPAD, which held its first session in 2022, is the largest platform for people of African descent within the UN. As member Justin Hansford put it, it's "Coachella for Black human rights activists."

As the fourth session opened, PFPAD members and activists reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the conclusions and recommendations that emerged out of the third session in Geneva last year, with reparations at the center.

"The Permanent Forum reaffirms that the entrenched structural inequalities in the global economy between countries in the global South and the global North are racial inequalities rooted in histories and legacies of colonialism, enslavement, apartheid and genocide," reads a report on PFPAD's third session, which adds that reparations and economic justice are "an urgent existential matter."

That message resounded in New York on Monday, with newly instated PFPAD Chair Martin Kimani calling for reparatory justice involving "worldwide identification of those who benefited from the enslavement and dispossession of African people and structured processes of legal, material, and institutional restitution."

"Africa must lead in this effort as the standard bearer for a global movement that is grounded in truth," Kimani continued.

In her remarks before the forum, outgoing Chair June Soomer said, "In all of their forms, colonialism, neocolonialism, and imperialism have ensured that we experience violence and disrespect, and this is the time where we must end this disrespect and bring back the dignity of people of African descent."

The Saint Lucian diplomat highlighted the need to decolonize the remaining Black colonies in the world, including Bonaire and Saint Martin in the Caribbean, as well as to prioritize justice for Haiti.



"We know what we want: we want reparations," Soomer said to cheers.