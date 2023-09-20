UN renews calls for reparations and slams colonizers' lack of "moral courage"

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN is renewing calls for reparations for people of African descent, noting that no former colonial power has done enough to address its legacy of enslavement and racial oppression.

Demonstrators rally for reparations for Black Americans at the African Burial Ground National Monument in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"It is estimated that between 25 and 30 million people were violently uprooted from Africa for enslavement," the UN secretary-general's report states.

"The Trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans caused the largest and most concentrated deportation of human beings involving several regions of the world during more than four centuries."

It added: "Slavery and the slave trade are prohibited under international human rights law, and enslavement has been recognized among the acts constituting, under specific circumstances, a crime against humanity."

The formal abolition of slavery did not stop the persecution of people of African descent, as colonizing governments pursued "racially discriminatory policies and systems, including segregation and apartheid, that perpetuated racial discrimination, oppression, and inequalities."

To end this cycle of abuse, the UN says states must enact reparations initiatives that center truth-telling, public acknowledgment, memorialization, education, restitution, medical and psychological rehabilitation, compensation, and guarantees that these injustices will never be repeated.



"Reparatory justice is not just about addressing the wrongful acts of the past, it is about building societies that are truly inclusive, equal and free from racism and racial discrimination," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. "A comprehensive approach should, therefore, address the past, present and future."