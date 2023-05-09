Washington governor signs historic bill to address legacy of racist redlining

Seattle, Washington - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday signed a raft of bills to expand housing access, including a measure to address the state's history of racist redlining practices.

The legislation, HB 1474, calls for the establishment of an interest-free downpayment assistance program to go toward people and descendants of those impacted by racist practices that barred people of color from access to housing.

The new law will add a $100 recording fee to future real-estate transactions to help communities hurt by past racist covenants, or documents with legal clauses that excluded people who were not white from homeownership opportunities.

The University of Washington and Eastern Washington University's Racial Restrictive Covenants Project, which paved the way for HB 1474's passage, has identified more than 50,000 properties across the state that had such covenants.

Researchers estimate the state government's new measures will generate around $100 million annually, which could fund 2,000-3,000 loans in the range of $30,000-$50,000 per year.