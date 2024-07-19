Youth activists rally in Washington to demand urgent action on reparations

Washington DC - Youth activists rallied for reparations in Washington DC just one day after the Republican National Convention concluded with Donald Trump accepting the GOP nomination for president.

Get Free member JJ Briscoe speaks during a protest outside the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC. © Screenshot/X/@getfree_mvmt

Gen Z and Millennial activists with the Get Free campaign took part in a demonstration in Washington on Friday to urge comprehensive steps to prevent Republicans from implementing their extremist Project 2025 agenda.

"We're out here because we just saw from this MAGA Republican National Committee that they are set on cementing supremacy, hierarchy, and inequality. They're using the same playbook the enslavers and segregationists have used before them," Get Free member JJ Briscoe said in a morning rally outside the RNC headquarters.

Project 2025 is rightwing groups' policy playbook which aims to gut everything from anti-discrimination protections to green energy initiatives.

With their protest, the activists were not only aiming to send a message to Republicans but also to Democrats, who have the power to address historic injustices at their roots via a federal reparations commission. If enacted, the body would examine the US legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination and craft a blueprint to address ongoing harms.

"Today we sent a message to the DNC – to Democratic Party leaders – that young voters across race and place need this party to show that it's for real," Get Free's Anthony Vidal Torres said outside of DNC headquarters, "because repair is the antidote to white supremacy."

He continued, "This party needs to show us that they're ready to stand up, stand with us, and stand for real democracy."