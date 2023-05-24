Ron DeSantis enters 2024 presidential race and tees up bitter face-off with Donald Trump

Washington DC – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed papers to launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday, signaling 18 months of acrimony ahead as he and Donald Trump lock horns in what is expected to be an bitter contest for the Republican nomination.

Ron DeSantis has officially filed paperwork to run for president of the US. © REUTERS

DeSantis was considered a rising Republican star, but has already been caught flat-footed by months of relentless attacks from the former president, who has surged into a commanding lead despite being engulfed in criminal investigations.

The 44-year-old governor filed his candidacy documentation with the Federal Election Commission hours ahead of his scheduled announcement in a livestreamed chat with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk on the social network's audio platform.

Pro-DeSantis political organization Never Back Down released a video to accompany the launch featuring the governor's November 2022 election victory speech, in which he vows that "Florida is where woke goes to die."

"We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We weathered the storm," he says.

"We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations, we will never ever surrender to the woke mob. We will be courageous and we will never back down."

Musk teased the 6:00 PM EST Twitter Spaces event in remarks to a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, promising it would be live and unscripted, with "real time questions and answers."

The announcement comes at the start of a three-day retreat in Miami for some of DeSantis's wealthiest donors, who will be briefed on the campaign before the governor hits several early voting states next week.