Arizona asks court to rule on voting rights of thousands of long-term residents

Phoenix, Arizona - An election official in Arizona is to ask a court Tuesday to rule on whether almost 100,000 long-term residents will be able to vote in state and local polls this November after discovering they had not proved their US citizenship.

The ruling will not affect the ballot for the presidential race in Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden won in 2020 by a wafer-thin 10,400 votes, but could add to uncertainty in one of the most hotly contested states in this year's knife-edge White House race.



It will also likely fuel conspiratorial claims by Donald Trump's allies who say, without evidence, that voter rolls are inaccurate and allow non-citizens to illegally participate in elections.

Arizona is the only state that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship to be able to vote in state and local elections. All others require only that they swear under penalty of law they are eligible.

While Arizona's lawmakers originally intended the proof of citizenship requirement to apply to all elections, a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling said the provision could not apply to federal elections.

Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder of Maricopa County, the state's most populous county, said a review of records found a flaw in registration procedures meant the system would often inaccurately assume applicants who received a driving license before 1996 had already provided this proof.

"The number is about 97,000 registrants across the state," he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"All of these people have attested under penalty of law that they are US citizens. And, in all likelihood, they almost all [are] US Citizens. But they have NOT provided documented proof of citizenship."