Arizona becomes latest state to add abortion access to November ballot

Phoenix, Arizona - Voters in Arizona will join several other states in deciding whether to expand abortion access after a new initiative qualified for the November ballot Monday.

Members of Arizona for Abortion Access, the ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona State Constitution, participate in a rally in Phoenix. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The initiative would allow access to abortions for pregnancies up to 24 weeks after conception, a significant increase from the state's current 15-week limit.



It would also carve out exceptions to "protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual," which critics argue could become a legal loophole to allow abortions after fetal viability.

Democrats are seeking to make abortion rights a major issue in the election, especially in key swing states like Arizona, which President Joe Biden narrowly won by around 10,000 votes in 2020.

The Arizona Secretary of State estimated a record 577,971 valid signatures were submitted to add the initiative to the state's ballot, far surpassing the required threshold of 383,923 signatures.

"This is actually historic, because the number of valid signatures exceeds the number of turned-in signatures, which is a record for the state of Arizona," Adrian Fontes, Arizona's secretary of state, said as he signed the paperwork to put the initiative on the ballot.