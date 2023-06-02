Biden's student debt relief plan dealt heavy blow by Senate

Washington DC - The Senate dealt a blow to President Joe Biden 's student loan forgiveness plan on Thursday, voting to overturn up to $20,000 of relief for 40 million borrowers.

The Senate has voted to strike down President Joe Biden's plan to grant up to $20,000 in student debt relief for 40 million borrowers. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Senate voted 52-46 in favor of a measure to scrap Biden's proposed student debt relief, with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester and Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema joining Republicans in support.

Only a simple majority of 50 votes was required to pass the Congressional Review Act measure rather than the usual 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.

The House last week passed a resolution on a 218-203 vote to overturn the president's student debt relief proposal. Democratic Representatives Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington sided with their Republican colleagues in moving the resolution forward.

Biden is expected to veto the measure, with neither chamber of Congress appearing to have the two-thirds vote necessary to override his decision.