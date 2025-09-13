Charlie Kirk's widow speaks out after killing: "You have no idea what you've just unleashed"
Phoenix, Arizona - Erika Kirk, the widow of the assassinated far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, pledged Friday to carry on her husband's work in her first public remarks since Wednesday's shocking shooting.
The 36-year-old on Friday mourned the loss of "the perfect father... the perfect husband" in a video address from a Turning Point USA studio – the Christian nationalist organization Kirk founded.
"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," Erika Kirk said.
"They should all know this: if you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you had no idea. You have idea what you've just unleashed across this entire country, in this world."
Kirk was hit in the neck by a single bullet while speaking at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on Wednesday.
Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as the main suspect in the shooting. The 22-year-old reportedly turned himself in after being confronted by his father, who had seen the security camera footage released to the public in order to help speed up the manhunt.
Crackdown on free speech intensifies
Details about Robinson began to trickle out Friday, a picture emerging of a young man from a staunchly Republican family in St. George, Utah.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox told CNN that he was radicalized "in a fairly short amount of time," without elaborating.
Speculation swirled over markings that Cox said were found on unused bullet casings in the weapon Robinson is believed to have used.
One cartridge had "Hey, fascist! Catch!" written on it, while another featured "Bella ciao" – a World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song.
Other cartridges were marked with symbols and wording that appeared to be from online gaming culture.
In response to the killing, President Donald Trump – whose re-election Kirk was instrumental in – and other rightwing figures ratcheted up threats against the political left writ large.
Government agencies, universities, and other institutions have also taken to firing or targeting people who express negative opinions on Kirk and his legacy.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/YouTube/Turning Point USA