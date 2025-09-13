Charlie Kirk's widow speaks out after killing: "You have no idea what you've just unleashed"

Phoenix, Arizona - Erika Kirk, the widow of the assassinated far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, pledged Friday to carry on her husband's work in her first public remarks since Wednesday's shocking shooting.

Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, gave her first public address since her husband's assassination. © Screenshot/YouTube/Turning Point USA

The 36-year-old on Friday mourned the loss of "the perfect father... the perfect husband" in a video address from a Turning Point USA studio – the Christian nationalist organization Kirk founded.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," Erika Kirk said.

"They should all know this: if you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you had no idea. You have idea what you've just unleashed across this entire country, in this world."

Kirk was hit in the neck by a single bullet while speaking at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on Wednesday.

Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as the main suspect in the shooting. The 22-year-old reportedly turned himself in after being confronted by his father, who had seen the security camera footage released to the public in order to help speed up the manhunt.