Christian petition accusing Florida Republicans of "hijacking" Jesus's name picks up steam

New Haven, Connecticut - A Christian activist group recently launched a petition accusing Republican legislatures in Florida of trying to "bribe" teachers into indoctrinating children with Christian Nationalism.

Last week, the group Faithful America launched their petition, calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's Department of Education for their Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative, which is "offering middle and high school teachers $3,000 'bonuses' for taking in-person and online courses that wrongly assert the Ten Commandments form the basis for US law."

The organization described the course as being filled with "demonstrable falsehoods" and described the initiative as "a hijacking of Jesus's name with the goal of grabbing power only for a select few."

"Christian nationalism is the single biggest threat to both democracy and the church today. And forcing religion on students whether they want it or not isn't just an attack on religious freedom – it is also a distortion of our Christian faith and the loving teachings of Jesus Christ," the petition states.

"We demand that you immediately suspend the program, honor the two-way separation of church and state, and expunge Christian nationalism from all Florida Department of Education materials."

As of Monday, the group's effort has gained some traction, garnering nearly 15,000 signatures to date.