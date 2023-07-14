Defense bill gets green light from House to limit abortion access

Washington DC - The fate of the US' annual defense bill is in question as the GOP-led House bowed to the right and voted to limit abortion access in the military on Friday.

The fate of the annual defense bill is now up in the air as it heads to the Senate. © unsplash/Kyle Mills

The country's annual defense bill usually has an easier time passing in Congress each year. Yet this time around, Democrats have said they cannot support the bill after the House adopted a slew of conservative social policy provisions on Thursday.

The provisions include limits on abortions, gender transition procedures, and diversity training for those in the military.

The defense bill has long been considered a must-pass measure of bipartisan support, as it also provides pay raises for troops and sets important defense policies.

However, in a tense debate Thursday, the House voted 221 to 213 to overturn a Pentagon policy guaranteeing abortion access to service members regardless of where they are stationed, as the New York Times reported. Republican lawmakers wedged the provision through over near-unanimous Democratic opposition.

On Friday, the House passed the measure with a vote of 219 to 210, with sweeping Republican support.