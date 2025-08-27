DNC finally takes stance on dark money in presidential primaries with new resolution

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Democratic National Committee passed a resolution against dark money in presidential primary elections at its summer meeting in Minneapolis.

The Democratic National Committee has passed a resolution introduced by Chair Ken Martin against dark money in presidential primaries. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The party's resolutions panel unanimously approved a measure introduced by Chair Ken Martin to create a Committee on Reforms to develop "real, enforceable steps the DNC can take to eliminate unlimited corporate and dark money in its 2028 presidential primary process."

The committee is expected to submit a report by summer 2026 with suggestions for implementation.

On top of that, the resolution opposes the Citizens United Supreme Court decision, which lifted restrictions on corporate spending in elections, and calls for congressional action to address the resulting injustices.

"The DNC is fully committed to eliminating the influence of unlimited corporate donations and dark money in our elections and restoring public confidence in our electoral system," the text reads.

Previous efforts to get the DNC to take a stance on dark money in primaries have failed.

This year's push came after former Representatives Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman both fell to AIPAC-backed challengers in their 2024 Democratic primaries for reelection.

Our Revolution members said they had delivered over 13,000 petitions in support of the latest DNC measure.