Epstein survivors release PSA demanding Congress release all the files: "Not a political issue"

Washington DC - Several victims of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently banded together to release a public service anouncement demanding that the House of Representatives release all the files related to his crimes .

Over the weekend, the group – alongside World Without Exploitation – released the PSA.

It features several survivors, many of them in tears, holding up photos of their younger selves at the age they met Epstein.

"There's about a thousand of us," one survivor says in the video. "It's time to bring the secrets out of the shadows."

The clip ends by urging viewers to call their local congressperson and demand the release of the files.

Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, allegedly trafficked girls to his private residences and island, and allowed other wealthy and powerful people to abuse them.

In recent weeks, House Representatives have been pushing a bipartisan effort to force the House to vote on whether to release the files – and last week, their petition reached enough signatures to move forward.