Epstein survivors release PSA demanding Congress release all the files: "Not a political issue"
Washington DC - Several victims of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently banded together to release a public service anouncement demanding that the House of Representatives release all the files related to his crimes.
Over the weekend, the group – alongside World Without Exploitation – released the PSA.
It features several survivors, many of them in tears, holding up photos of their younger selves at the age they met Epstein.
"There's about a thousand of us," one survivor says in the video. "It's time to bring the secrets out of the shadows."
The clip ends by urging viewers to call their local congressperson and demand the release of the files.
Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, allegedly trafficked girls to his private residences and island, and allowed other wealthy and powerful people to abuse them.
In recent weeks, House Representatives have been pushing a bipartisan effort to force the House to vote on whether to release the files – and last week, their petition reached enough signatures to move forward.
Trump reverses course on the Epstein vote in shocking new shakeup
In recent months, the battle to release the Epstein files has become a political one, as President Donald Trump refused to release the files earlier this year after repeatedly vowing to do so, and has been desperately fighting against the release.
Many critics have accused the president, who was close friends with Epstein for decades and has already been revealed to be mentioned in the files, of trying to protect himself and other powerful people.
Though Trump has urged the country and his MAGA base to move past the issue, it has captivated the public's attention.
Many believe the files will reveal a far-reaching sex trafficking cabal among the rich and famous, and that anyone connected to Epstein should face accountability.
In a recent interview with NBC News, survivor Maria Farmer insisted this was "not a political issue" as "these are crimes that were committed against real humans, real individuals."
Farmer also noted that there have been "mistakes" and "law enforcement failures" made in addressing the cases.
In a surprise twist, on Sunday, Trump changed his tune and urged House Republicans to vote for the release as he and his administration "have nothing to hide."
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a MAGA ally who has been fighting to block the vote, also changed strategies recently, by announcing he will fast-track the vote to take place sometime in early December.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP