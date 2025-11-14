Federal workers return after record-breaking government shutdown: "Hope it won't happen again"

Washington DC - Roads and sidewalks in the US capital were again clogged as thousands of federal employees returned to work Thursday following the record-breaking government shutdown . But some, like management analyst Lee Hardwick, never left.

Hardwick had to work the entire 43-day shutdown – unpaid.

"I'm pleased that my colleagues, the ones who haven't gotten paid, or the ones who haven't been working, that they actually at least get to come back to work," the 62-year-old said.

The shutdown – a uniquely American phenomenon that happens when Congress cannot agree on a budget – impacted more than a million government employees.

Those deemed essential, such as air traffic controllers, kept working. The others were furloughed and left waiting for news.

After 43 days, the waiting came to an end Wednesday, when President Donald Trump finally signed a bill funding the government through January – the result of a deal brokered by Republicans and a handful of moderate Democratic lawmakers.

Many federal workers approached for comment declined to be interviewed, a reflection of the political tension behind the shutdown.

"It was stressful as it relates to the unknowing" of what was going to happen, Hardwick said of the shutdown, adding that people were "annoyed and frustrated" by the impasse.

Scenes of federal employees waiting for food handouts in the Washington suburbs showcased the hardships some faced while on furlough, their incomes slashed to zero.