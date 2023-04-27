Equal Rights Amendment resolution fails to pass Senate as Schumer strategically switches vote

Washington DC - A resolution for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) failed to pass in the Senate and Sen. Chuck Schumer switched his vote at the last minute for a strategic reason.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (center l) shows a piece of art to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (center r) during a news conference to announce a joint ERA resolution on January 31 in Washington DC. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Senate failed to meet the 60-vote requirement to advance a resolution that looks to remove the deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution.

The resolution failed in a 51-47 vote on Thursday, and Sen. Chuck Schumer changed his yea vote to a nay so that he can file a motion to reconsider at a later time.

Though it had two Republicans as co-sponsors – Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins – the majority of GOP senators opposed the resolution.

Following the vote, Rep. Cori Bush, one of many advocates of the ERA and co-founder of the Equal Rights Amendment Caucus addressed the crowd in DC: "Equality is overdue, but not all Senators agree. Many, who are not Dems, voted against the ERA today. By voting against the Equal Rights Amendment, they are saying they don't care about reducing the alarming rates of violence against women – shut up and take it."

She continued, "They don't care because for them, they often are the benefactors of inequality."

Though supporters of the ERA argue that the amendment would ban discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantee equality for all as a constitutional right, Republicans continue to claim that the ERA is unnecessary because the 14th amendment provides equal protections for women.