Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's seat goes to Vince Fong after special election

Bakersfield, California - California Republican Vince Fong has won a special election to complete the rest of retired former House speaker Kevin McCarthy's term in Congress.

A state assemblyman from Bakersfield, Fong had received endorsements from both McCarthy and ex-president Donald Trump in his race to represent California's 20th congressional district.



McCarthy left Congress at the end of last year after becoming the first House Speaker ever to be voted out of the job, leaving the seat empty.

Fong claimed victory by defeating Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. The two are set to face off again in November as they battle it out for a full, two-year term.

"I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.," Fong said in a statement shared to X.

"With the campaign over, the real work now begins," he continued. "In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community – securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation."

It is not yet clear when Fong's swearing in will take place.