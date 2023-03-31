Florida Republicans pass controversial permitless carry bill

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida 's Republican-controlled state legislature on Thursday passed a bill to make it legal to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has already indicated he plans to sign permitless carry into law. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

Both chambers of the Florida state legislature have passed House Bill 543, which would allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a license, background check, or additional training, Axios reported.

As things stand, Floridians must complete a training and background check and pay fees to apply for a concealed-carry license.

To qualify, people must not have any prior felony convictions or convictions related to controlled substances within the last three years.

The Sunshine State would become the 26th state to enact permitless carry if HB543 is signed into law.