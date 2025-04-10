House Republicans pass SAVE Act as Democrats raise alarm over voter suppression

Washington DC - The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would add proof-of-citizenship requirements to voter registration, in a vote designed to mobilize supporters concerned about election security that has little chance of becoming law.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is backed by President Donald Trump, who dominates the House Republicans and continues to claim falsely that he was cheated by voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"This bill is very, very simple. It ensures that only American citizens can vote in our federal elections. It isn't hard," said Florida Republican Kat Cammack ahead of the bill's passage.

"87% of Americans believe only Americans should vote in our elections."

But it has little hope of making it through the Senate, where the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation means the 53-47 Republican majority requires cooperation from the opposition.

With the campaign for the 2026 midterm elections fast approaching, Democrats say the bill is merely an attempt to lend a patina of credibility to bogus claims of voter fraud.

Worried about millions of eligible voters being blocked from voter rolls or otherwise deterred, the party opposes the SAVE Act, noting that noncitizen voting is already illegal and that it almost never happens.

Trump – who has claimed for years that US elections are rife with illicit voting by foreigners – urged Republicans to shut down the government over the issue last year.

But they rebuffed the president, removing the 2024 incarnation of the SAVE Act from a larger government funding bill.