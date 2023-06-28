India Walton defeated in Democratic primary for Buffalo Common Council

Buffalo, New York - India Walton, formal mayoral candidate , has lost her Democratic primary for Buffalo Common Council to Zeneta Everhart, mother of one of the survivors of the 2022 Tops supermarket shooting.

India Walton announced she would seek to represent the Masten District on the Buffalo Common Council during Black History Month 2023. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/India Walton For Masten

As voters hit the polls for the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Walton (41) came away with 32.7% of the vote, while Everhart (42) got 67.3%.



Walton announced her bid to represent the Masten District in February, less than a year after she defeated incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the 2021 Democratic primary.

Many establishment figures failed to support Walton in the aftermath of her surprise mayoral primary victory. Only after New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs compared Walton, a Black woman, to former KKK grand wizard David Duke did Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand endorse the Democratic nominee.

Brown did not concede after the primary and instead launched a write-in campaign for mayor. He ended up winning the general election and a fifth term in office.

In the wake of the defeat, Walton vowed not to give up in her fight to take on the political establishment and deliver progressive change for her community.