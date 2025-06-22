US strikes on Iran: How the world reacted to the Trump administration's escalation

The world has been reacting to the US striking three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday, joining Israel's bombing campaign after days of speculation.

The world has been reacting to the US striking three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday, joining Israel's bombing campaign after days of speculation over American involvement in the conflict.

The White House prepares for US President Donald Trump to address the nation about the Iran bombings on Saturday in Washington, DC. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," President Donald Trump said in an address after the strikes. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," he added. Seven stealth bombers were used in the US attack against Iranian nuclear sites, which apparently saw little response by Iran's military, top general Dan Caine said Sunday. Canada Canada promises response to increased US tariffs if no trade deal is reached Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the US air strikes on Iran had significantly delayed its nuclear program – but added that Americans were not at war with the country itself. "I don't want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night, whether it's years or beyond," he told ABC. "We're not at war with Iran – we're at war with Iran's nuclear program," he added. "And I think the president took decisive action to destroy that program last night." Read on for a roundup of some of the key reactions to the Trump administration's controversial move against Iran:

Iran: "Everlasting consequences" and Strait of Hormuz closed

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US attacks as "outrageous" and said his country had the right to defend its sovereignty. "The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on social media, calling the attacks "lawless and criminal" behavior. Araghchi later said the US and Israel crossed "a very big red line" with the attacks, and said he would head to Moscow later Sunday for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Iran's parliament retaliated to the bombings by voting to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport corridor that puts a fifth of the world's oil supply in jeapordy.

Israel: "Change history"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump, saying the attacks would "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace." "Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that the attacks demonstrated "America has been truly unsurpassed." He also told Israelis that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities had been "fulfilled."

EU: "Step back"

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations. "I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers would discuss the situation Monday.

Russia: "Irresponsible" strikes

Russia "strongly condemned" the bombings, calling them "irresponsible" and a "gross violation of international law." "A dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry added.

UN: "Dangerous escalation"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the strikes a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge." "There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in a statement.

Britain: "Stability is priority"

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis." "Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat," Starmer said on X, adding that "stability in the region is a priority."

France: "Exercise restraint"

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the country's defense council for Sunday, with his office saying he had spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Oman on Sunday. France is urging "all parties to exercise restraint to avoid any escalation that could lead to an extension of the conflict," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X.

China: "Cease fire"

China's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns" the US strikes, warning that they "escalate tensions in the Middle East." "China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible," the ministry said.

Pope Leo XIV: "Crying out for peace"

Pope Leo XIV said after the strikes that "humanity is crying out for peace" and called for an end to all wars. "Each member of the international community has the moral responsibility to end the tragedy of war, before it becomes an irreparable chasm," Leo said during his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican.

Saudi Arabia: "Exercise restraint"

Saudi Arabia expressed "great concern" after the strikes on its neighbor, the "sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran." "The Kingdom underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation," the foreign ministry posted on X.

Pakistan: "Violate international law"

Pakistan, the only nuclear-armed Muslim country and a longtime Washington ally, said the US attacks "violate all norms of international law." "We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region," Pakistan's foreign ministry said, adding that Iran had the "right to defend itself under the UN Charter."

Hamas: "Brutal aggression"

The Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the "blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran." "This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," Hamas said, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security."

Houthis: "Declaration of war"

Yemen's Houthi rebel government, which is backed by Iran, condemned the US attacks and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people.