US slams Europe in pared-down rights report that spares Trump's allies

Washington DC - The US on Tuesday alleged that human rights were worsening in Western Europe due to internet regulations, in a pared-down annual global report that spared partners of President Donald Trump such as El Salvador.

The State Department's latest rights report marks the first under Secretary Marco Rubio. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The State Department's congressionally required report historically has offered extensive accounts of all nations' records, documenting in dispassionate detail issues from unjust detention to extrajudicial killing to personal freedoms.

For the first report under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department trimmed sections and took particular aim at countries that have been in the crosshairs of Trump, including Brazil and South Africa.

On China, which the US across administrations has identified as a top adversary, the State Department report said that "genocide" was ongoing against the mostly Muslim Uyghur people, whose plight Rubio took up as a senator.

But the report also took striking aim at some of the closest allies of the US, saying that human rights had worsened in Britain, France, and Germany due to regulations on online hate speech.

In Britain, following the stabbing deaths of three young girls, authorities took action against internet users who falsely alleged that a migrant was responsible and urged revenge.

The State Department report described the British efforts as officials having "repeatedly intervened to chill speech" and said that the close US ally had experienced "credible reports of serious restrictions on freedom of expression."

The criticism comes despite Rubio moving aggressively in the US to deny or strip visas of foreign nationals over their statements and social media postings, especially student activists who have criticized Israel over its genocidal assault on Gaza.

Trump is an avid social media user who frequently berates opponents in personal tones. His administration has repeatedly taken on Europe over restrictions on social media platforms, many of which are US-based.

In February, Vice President JD Vance used a visit to Germany to champion the far-right AfD party after the country's spy agency called it extremist.