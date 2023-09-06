Scandal-wracked state superintendent approves PragerU for Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma has become the next state after Florida to green light the use of rightwing PragerU materials in public school classrooms.

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has announced that controversial, rightwing PragerU materials will soon be coming to public schools in the state. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Ryan Walters, the state superintendent of public instruction, said in a video address that he "could not be more excited" that Oklahoma schools will soon receive PragerU content – a favorite among Republican politicians and the far-right.

"This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high-quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students," Walters claimed in a statement.

"We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students," he added.

PragerU is a conservative non-profit, founded in 2009 by screenwriter and director Allen Estrin and talk show host Dennis Prager, which "offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education," according to its website.

The platform's "edutainment" videos are notorious for promoting climate change denialism, false narratives about slavery and racism, and anti-LGBTQ+ views.