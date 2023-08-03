Louisiana classrooms must display "In God We Trust" signs as new law takes effect
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - A new law has gone into effect in Louisiana requiring all public school classrooms to display the national motto "In God We Trust."
The law, HB 8, was signed in June by Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards after it passed out of both Republican-controlled chambers of the state legislature.
The measure requires the motto be printed in a "large, easily readable font" and placed "on a poster or framed document that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches."
HB 8 expanded already existing requirements in the state mandating that each public school building – but not each classroom – display the motto.
Similar laws are already on the books in several other states, including Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.
Last May, a bill failed to pass in Texas that would have required public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. Opponents described its defeat as a victory against Christian nationalism.
