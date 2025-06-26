Jasmine Crockett raises questions about Melania Trump's visa: "The math ain't mathin' here"

Washington DC - Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has raised some questions about how First Lady Melania Trump managed to get a particular visa allegedly without meeting its requirements.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Crockett spoke out against President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration efforts, which have seen lawful visa holders being detained and sometimes having their status revoked.

She went on to scrutinize the double standard the president shows for people close to him, specifically calling out how his wife Melania was somehow granted a EB-1 visa, also known as the "Einstein visa," back in 2001.

"Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa," Crockett began, seemingly taking shots at Melania's past work as a nude model.

"Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa – You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics," she continued.

"Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt," Crockett added. "It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here."