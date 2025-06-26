Jasmine Crockett raises questions about Melania Trump's visa: "The math ain't mathin' here"
Washington DC - Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has raised some questions about how First Lady Melania Trump managed to get a particular visa allegedly without meeting its requirements.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Crockett spoke out against President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration efforts, which have seen lawful visa holders being detained and sometimes having their status revoked.
She went on to scrutinize the double standard the president shows for people close to him, specifically calling out how his wife Melania was somehow granted a EB-1 visa, also known as the "Einstein visa," back in 2001.
"Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa," Crockett began, seemingly taking shots at Melania's past work as a nude model.
"Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa – You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics," she continued.
"Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt," Crockett added. "It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here."
Melania Trump avoids the public eye
Since her husband's re-election, Melania has been noticeably avoiding the public eye, and has made the unprecedented decision not to stay with her husband in the White House, further fueling rumors about the state of their relationship.
There has been a lot of speculation over the years as to how Melania, who arrived in the US in 1996 and began dating Trump in 1998, managed to get the visa. In a statement to Newsweek back in 2018, her attorney Michael Wildes claimed Melania "was more than amply qualified and solidly eligible for the Extraordinary Ability Green Card," but refused to give more details as to protect her privacy.
At the hearing on Wednesday, Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute, who was serving as a witness, defended Melania after Crockett's assertion, stating, "Not everybody could marry Donald Trump, and I think that's quite an achievement, so I think she deserves credit for that."
