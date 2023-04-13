Memphis ends police stops for minor infractions after killing of Tyre Nichols

Memphis, Tennessee - The Memphis City Council passed a bill banning officers from pulling over drivers for minor infractions following the brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols .

The Memphis City Council passed a bill banning officers from pulling over drivers for minor infractions following the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

According to CNN, local lawmakers passed the Driving Equality Act in Honor of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday, which will restrict officers from pulling drivers over for secondary or minor infractions, such as a broken taillight.

"We are so pleased," Ayanna Watkins of the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope told the outlet. "This is a start for getting justice for Tyre and all of those unnamed who died in a similar way."

Activists have argued that "pretext stops" are traffic stops for minor infractions, which are then used as grounds to investigate for something more serious.

On January 7, Nichols was pulled over and brutally viciously beaten by several officers. He was hospitalized, but tragically passed away three days later.



The six officers involved in the incident were fired, five of which also face murder charges.

It sparked mass protests and calls from activists and the community for police reform measures to be taken.

Several other public safety and police reform ordinances have been successfully passed since, including a ban on the use of unmarked cars during traffic stops, and giving the public access to records of all traffic stops.