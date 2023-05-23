Michigan governor signs new gun law, but some sheriffs threaten to not comply

Lansing, Michigan - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed a red flag gun law, making the Wolverine State the latest to pass such provisions.

Whitmer was flanked by gun reform advocates as she signed the red flag legislation, SB 83.

The measures, known as Extreme Risk Protection Orders, allow people to petition a judge to take away guns from those they believe pose a threat to themselves or others.

"Today, Michigan joins the ranks of other states that have enacted Extreme Risk Protection Orders," Whitmer said in a statement. "The time for only thoughts and prayers is over. We know that we cannot keep living like this. Action is needed to keep us safe."

The news came just months after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three students.