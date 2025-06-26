Hegseth berates reporters for not covering how "special" America is in epic meltdown

Arlington, Virginia - Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Pete Hegseth recently went off on the media for not sharing more news reports that makes him and President Donald Trump 's administration look good.

During a press conference on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lectured the press for not sharing more news stories celebrating America. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Hegseth held a news conference in the Pentagon to discuss President Trump's recent decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran, but he instead spent most of his time attacking the media.

At one point, Hegseth went on a long tangent, telling the press it was "in your DNA and in your blood" to "cheer against Trump so hard."

"You want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of the strikes," Hegseth said, seemingly pointing to leaked intelligence reports that found the strikes were not as effective as the administration has insisted.

"Let's take half-truths, spun information, leaked information, and then spin it, spin it in every way we can to try to cause doubt and manipulate the public mind over whether or not our brave pilots were successful," Hegseth continued.

He went on to accuse journalists of "undermining the success" of the "historic" mission instead of celebrating military personnel as they should.

"How about we celebrate that? How about talk about how special America is, that only we have these capabilities? I think it's too much to ask, unfortunately, for the fake news, so we're used to that," he added.