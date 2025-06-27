Trump Dynasty: Is Donald Trump's son Eric Trump gearing up for a career in politics?

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's second son fueled speculation Friday that his family seeks to establish a multi-generational political dynasty, saying he and other relatives may run for public office .

Eric Trump (pictured) told the Financial Times that a political career would be "would be an easy one" for family members, as they look beyond President Trump's second term, which ends in 2029.

Eric (41) is a fierce defender of his father on TV networks, while older brother Don Jr. is a key player in the Trump inner circle, using his podcast and social media presence to fire up the president's base.

"The real question is: 'Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?'" Eric Trump said in an interview.

"If the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it," he said. "And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it, too."

Trump's children and his close family have long been involved in his business life, and have also taken major roles as he moved into politics and took the White House in 2017.

In Trump's first term, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner held senior administration posts, though they have retreated from the political frontlines for now.

Eric's wife Lara Trump co-led the national Republican Party during the last election campaign – receiving lavish praise from the candidate – and she now has her own show on Fox News.

Barron Trump, the president's only child with wife Melania, is aged 19, but his father says he is interested in politics and helped him to draw in young male voters via podcasts and TikTok.

Kai Trump (18), daughter of Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump, spoke at last year's Republican National Convention and is a competitive junior golfer.