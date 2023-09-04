Minnesota to return stolen land to Dakota tribe in historic win for Land Back movement!

Granite Falls, Minnesota - Minnesota is returning the stolen land which forms the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to a Dakota tribe in a big win for the Land Back movement!

A lithograph depicts the 1862 execution of 38 Sioux people in Mankato, Minnesota – the largest mass hanging in US history. © IMAGO / glasshouseimages

The Upper Sioux Agency State Park, which stretches over more than two square miles in southwestern Minnesota, is being transferred back to the Upper Sioux tribe in an attempt to atone for crimes of genocide committed before, during, and since the US-Dakota War of 1862.

Over years, the Dakota people had been pressured into ceding large expanses of land to the US. The federal government's failure to uphold treaty obligations along with growing threats to Dakota people's survival set the stage for the 1862 uprising and its violent suppression.

In addition to sacred Indigenous burial sites, the Upper Sioux Agency State Park today contains the ruins of a complex where federal officers starved and killed Dakota people by withholding food and supplies and a monument to 38 Sioux people executed in what is believed to be the largest mass hanging in US history.

"It’s a place of holocaust. Our people starved to death there," Kevin Jensvold, chair of the Upper Sioux Community, told the Associated Press.