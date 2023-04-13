Missouri Republican who opposes gender-affirming care makes shocking defense of child marriage

Missouri state Senator Mike Moon is facing pushback over comments he made in support of child marriage. © Screenshot/Facebook/Mike Moon

Senator Mike Moon sparked outrage on Tuesday during a House General Laws Committee hearing on SB 843, known as the "Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act," a bill he introduced that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the Show Me State.

Democratic state Representative Peter Meredith questioned Moon on the floor about his past support for allowing children to be married. He was referring to the Republican legislator's opposition to a law passed in 2018 which raised the marriage age in Missouri from 15 to 16 and required parental permission for teens to wed.

"I've heard you talk about parents' rights to raise their kids how they want. In fact, I just double checked. You voted no on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12," Meredith said. "If their parents consented to it, you said actually, that should be the law because it's the parents right and the kids right to decide what's best for them. To be raped by an adult."

Moon interrupted to defend his stance on child marriage, saying, "Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12? I do. And guess what? They're still married."