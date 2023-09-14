Oklahoma educators reject far-right PragerU materials endorsed by Ryan Walters

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Many Oklahoma educators are rejecting PragerU materials after they were green-lit last week by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.

Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced a partnership with PragerU last week, but many school districts have said they don't plan to change current policies on approving educational materials. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Walters' announcement of a partnership to allow the use of far-right, unaccredited PragerU videos in public school classrooms has sparked backlash from Oklahomans around the state.

Prager U, whose materials were approved in Florida last month, is a conservative non-profit which "offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education," according to its website. Its videos are notorious for pushing climate denialism, playing down the evils of slavery, and promoting hateful anti-LGBTQ+ messages.

Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said in the aftermath of the announcement, "OEA continues to believe that curriculum offered in Oklahoma classrooms should meet the high standards set by our local education professionals. PragerU isn’t a legitimate accredited education organization; it is a media organization, whose creator has admitted PragerU material 'indoctrinates' kids."

"It is important to understand that districts do not have to use this material and parents or guardians can opt out of their children receiving PragerU content," she continued. "However, it is deeply concerning that the State Department of Education would even endorse this unvetted, non-evidence-based material to be able to reach students in Oklahoma."

Many school districts have since said they will not change their current policies on approving educational materials and will leave such decisions to teaching professionals.